Today, November 26, is the birthday of Kumar Mangat Pathak and on this joyous occasion, he and the entire team of his production house Panorama Studios took a significant step. They moved into their new office where a pooja was held to mark the new chapter in their lives. As expected, Ajay Devgn, the close confidante and associate of Kumar Mangat Pathak, graced his presence.

Bollywood Hungama got access to exclusive pictures of the happenings at the Panorama Studios office today. Ajay Devgn, clad in a white t-shirt, looked dashing as he posed with Kumar Mangat Pathak and his son Abhishek Pathak. In another picture, Abhishek Pathak and his wife Shivaleeka Oberoi are seen attending the pooja.

On this occasion, Ajay Devgn stated, “Kumar ji and I have shared a great journey together, filled with many milestones. Visiting his new office and witnessing his growth fills me with pride. Wishing him a very happy birthday and many more years of success and creativity!”

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios proudly said, “Being able to move into our new workplace on my birthday has completely overwhelmed me. As we begin a new era of storytelling, our workplace is a dream come true for all of us. And having all of my loved ones here on this particular day is amazing. What makes it even more meaningful is the presence of Ajay Devgn, whose support means a lot to me.”

Abhishek Pathak, Managing Director, Panorama Studios stated, “We are thrilled to begin this new chapter at Panorama Studios, especially on my father's birthday. This move is not just about a change of address, but a reflection of our commitment to growth and excellence in everything we do. We are excited to continue creating impactful stories and ground-breaking content from this new, inspiring space.”

The new plush office of Panorama Studios is located in Lotus Signature, Andheri West. Their earlier office was located next door in Lotus Grandeur.

Panorama Studios is not just a film-producing banner but also dabbles in distribution, music, equipment rental, publicity design etc. The notable films made by the production house include Omkara (2006), All The Best (2009), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Son Of Sardaar (2012), Special 26 (2013), Drishyam (2015), Raid (2018), Drishyam 2 (2022), Shaitaan (2024), Singham Again (2024) etc. The banner is now gearing up for some exciting films like Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2 etc.

