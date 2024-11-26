Kajol and Kubbra Sait wrap up shoot of an untitled project! Latter shares pictures from the sets

In a recent exciting developement, Kajol and Kubbra Sait wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming untitled project. Today the actresses and the cast and crew wrapped up the entire shooting of their forthcoming project. Kajol took to her social media and shared joyous pictures from the wrap-up schedule, which also features Kubbra Sait and the entire cast & crew.

The pictures shared on social media caught the attention of the fans and the audiences and they're eager to know what massive is brewing with these two talents. In the picture, Kajol, Kubbra and others are seen cutting a cake to celebrate the wrapping up of the forthcoming project.

Kajol will next be seen in Sarzameen, Maa, and other exciting projects. Kubbra Sait will be seen in Devaa, starring Shahid Kapoor. Followed by this, she will also be seen in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and in David Dhawan's untitled comedy entertainer that features Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

Kubbra recently revealed that she suffered an accident while shooting for her upcoming project Shehar Lakhot. Despite this, she continued shooting for her film Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. She said, “I met with an accident while shooting an action sequence for Shehar Lakhot. My entire left forearm ripped out of my elbow. Just five days later, I was scheduled to shoot for Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. I was in excruciating pain and fearful about how I'd manage.”

