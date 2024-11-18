EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan reveals how distributors left Karan Arjun after Ajay Devgn backed out of the film; says, “They said why take romantic heroes for action film”

As Karan Arjun re-releases, Rakesh Roshan recalled several memories and shared many anecdotes related to the 1995 blockbuster. Marking the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as brothers, the film went on to become iconic not only in terms of scenes and dialogues but also in terms of music. However, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan revealed that the original casting choice was very different – it was Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan which later switched to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

During the interview, Rakesh Roshan recalled how Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan who were roped in to play Karan and Arjun respectively, wanted to interchange their roles. The filmmaker elaborated on how they wanted to experiment by swapping the roles but Roshan insisted that retaining it would be a wiser decision. “I asked them 'Ismein kya fayda hoga picture ko?' Toh woh log soch mein padh gaye. Maine kaha picture chalegi toh hi fayda hoga na. Aisa karunga toh picture nahin chalegi. Aap logon ka jo image hai ussi ko rakhte hue usko romance bhi dunga aur isko action bhi dunga. And dono hi action aur romance karte hain (How would the film benefit like that? This definitely made them think. I told them there is no use of the film if it doesn’t work. And if I swap, the movie will not work. Retaining your image I will give action and romance to both characters. And both of them got to do action and romance in the film). I am making a wholesome film so you don't worry about that (I told).”

He further went on to add how Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan were persistent and he eventually approached Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for the same roles of Karan and Arjun. “Tabhi Shah Rukh mere paas dobara aa gaya. Nahin, main karta hoon. Aapne mujhe break diya hai. I’ll get sleepless nights if I don’t do this. So then I told Aamir that I have SRK’s dates with me”, he shared.

Rakesh Roshan also recalled how after the casting challenge, he had to resolve the issue of distributors backing out. “They said action picture bana rahe hain, aur romantic heroes liye hai dono. Salman Khan ki saari romantic films aayi thi aur SRK ke bhi romantic films thi. Lekin maine dekha they are physically fit. Woh log action kyun nahi kar sakte? (They said you are making an action film and have taken heroes who do romantic films. At that time, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan did more of romantic films. But I saw that they are physically fit. So I was like, ‘why can’t they do action films?’)”.

For the unversed, almost a year prior to the release of Karan Arjun, Salman Khan’s filmography included films like Ek Ladka Ek Ladki, Dil Tera Aashiq, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Andaz Apna Apna, among others. While Shah Rukh Khan was famous for anti-hero roles, the actor essayed these characters in romantic films like Darr, Anjaam, and featured in romcoms like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, among others.

Coming to Karan Arjun, the film also boasted of an interesting ensemble supporting cast like Rakhee, Amrish Puri, Ranjit, among others along with Mamta Kulkarni and Kajol as the leading ladies.

