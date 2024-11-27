Sunny Deol returns to the sets of Lahore 1947 after Aamir Khan suggests revisions to enhance the film’s emotional and visual impact.

Actor Sunny Deol is heading back to the sets of Lahore 1947 after the perfectionist actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan suggested key additions to enhance the film. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the project delves into the emotional upheaval and resilience of individuals during the Partition.

Sunny Deol returns to Lahore 1947 set for patch shoot as Aamir Khan suggests additional scenes: Report

Aamir Khan’s Vision for Lahore 1947

Aamir Khan, who is producing the film, reviewed the first cut of Lahore 1947 and felt certain sequences could benefit from heightened dramatic intensity. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source close to the production saying, “Aamir shared his thoughts with Rajkumar Santoshi, and they agreed on incorporating additional shots to elevate the visual and emotional impact. The changes aim to ensure the narrative is as compelling as the story demands.”

Sunny Deol Aligns Schedule for Patch Shoot

Sunny Deol, fresh from completing Jaat, readily adjusted his schedule for the patch shoot. A crew member revealed, “The team will film a song and additional scenes that will amplify crucial moments in the story. A set for the song will be constructed at Mehboob Studios starting December 1, with filming expected to last 10 to 15 days. Sunny sir will complete these scenes before traveling to Kashmir for the Border 2 shoot.”

Lahore 1947 also stars Preity Zinta and promises a gripping portrayal of the Partition’s impact. The film captures the chaos, pain, and resilience of those affected.

