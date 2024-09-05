Punjabi pop sensation Karan Aujla is all set to make history with his debut India tour, It Was All A Dream. The tour, which has already sold out shows across Canada and the United Kingdom, is poised to be a cultural extravaganza, culminating in a grand finale in Mumbai. With a staggering 100,000 tickets sold for the multi-city Indian tour in less than a month, Aujla's popularity and influence within the music industry are undeniable. The tour, presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, will take place in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai from December 7th to 21st, 2024. Reportedly, Aujla has been paid a whopping 2 million USD (Rs. 16.79 crore approx) for his debut India trek.

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal likely to join singer Karan Aujla during his sold-out Mumbai concert; top international artist expected to join them

Karan Aujla's performances are known for their infectious energy, passion, and incredible stage presence. Joined by his longtime collaborator Ikky, the singer-songwriter will deliver a dynamic setlist featuring his greatest hits and new music. With a state-of-the-art stage production and unparalleled audience engagement, the "It Was All A Dream" World Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The Mumbai leg of the tour is set to be a particularly special event, with rumours circulating about a potential surprise appearance by Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal. While neither party has confirmed the speculation, fans are eagerly awaiting the possibility of this unprecedented cultural fusion. Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla created a riot back in July 2024 when the singer dropped the ‘Tauba Tauba’ song for the actor’s movie Bad Newz.

A source close to the development tells Bollywood Hungama, that discussions are also underway to bring together Bollywood and Hollywood on one stage in a never-before-seen collaboration. An insider close to the development informs us, “There are ongoing discussions for sync that pays tribute to the Punjabi community that has never been attempted before at a tour of such scale, which will see the coming together of the best of both the creative worlds. Given that this is the artist’s debut tour on home turf, he wishes to create a milestone moment and the promoters are leaving no stone unturned.”

The plan involves a one-off appearance by a top international artist alongside Aujla and Kaushal, creating a truly unforgettable experience for the audience. While the identity of the international guest remains undisclosed, the collaboration promises to be a major highlight of the tour.

The tour is slated to kick off on 7th December 2024 in Chandigarh followed by Bengaluru on 13th December 2024, Delhi NCR on 15th December 2024 and 18th December 2024 with the last stop being Mumbai on 21st December 2024. The tour also marks the 27-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper’s debut arena showcase in India.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.