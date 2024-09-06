Helmed by Vasan Balan and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is set to release on October 11.

The highly anticipated film Jigra has finally unveiled two more captivating posters, offering fans a glimpse into the intense narrative that awaits them. Starring Alia Bhatt in a fierce and determined avatar alongside Vedang Raina, who plays her brother, the poster hints at a compelling story filled with drama and emotion.

Alia Bhatt announces Jigra teaser trailer to launch on September 8; unveils two fierce posters

On Friday, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share two new fierce posters, accompanied by the caption, "Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai!" (There is power... in the truth). She also announced that the teaser trailer for Jigra will be released on September 8.

To bring this powerful story to life, Bhatt underwent a rigorous transformation. One of the most striking aspects of her preparation was her dedication to learning basketball. The actress immersed herself in intensive training sessions, mastering the intricacies of the game under the guidance of a skilled coach. Her commitment to authenticity shines through in the poster, as she exudes the confidence and athleticism of a seasoned basketball player.

Jigra marks the second production under Alia Bhatt's production banner, after Darlings. A few weeks ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had passed the teaser for Jigra. The teaser, expected to be around 2 minutes long, has been cleared with a 'U' certificate, making it suitable for all audiences.

Helmed by Vasan Balan and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is set to release on October 11. The film will be facing competition in the cinemas as Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan hits the theatres on the same day.

More Pages: Jigra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.