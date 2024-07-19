The much-awaited film Bad Newz has released today in cinemas and is off to a strong start. This has been possible due to a great response to the trailer and songs, an amusing subject and great casting. The moviegoers who’ll venture out to watch the comic caper will expect some great entertainment from its lead cast – Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. However, they’ll be surprised to know that two more gorgeous actresses also feature in this film.

BREAKING: Ananya Panday, Neha Sharma have crucial cameos in Bad Newz

It turns out that Ananya Panday has a very crucial cameo in Bad Newz. Her presence gives an interesting addition to the film’s plot. In the opening disclaimers, ‘Thank You Ananya Panday’ is duly mentioned.

And that’s not all. At another crucial juncture, Neha Sharma makes an appearance as well. She looks ravishing and her presence further contributes to the laughter quotient of the film.

Cameos or supporting roles by popular actors usually make a film more exciting. Karan Johar, one of the producers of Bad Newz, has been doing this since his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). It starred Salman Khan who all of a sudden entered the narrative in the second half of the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-Rani Mukerji starrer and surprised the audiences as they had no idea about his presence.

In today’s times, however, it is difficult to hide such special appearances as news often gets leaked to the press. But Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma’s presence in Bad Newz was a well-kept secret and nobody, outside of the film unit, got a hint about it.

Another fun, quirky appearance in the film is that of Gajraj Rao. He hasn’t acted in the film; he plays a dead person and his photo can be seen hanging on the wall. Funnily, ‘Fatherly appearance Gajraj Rao’ is mentioned at the very beginning of the end credits.

Besides all these actors, Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chadha. It is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar of Dharma Productions, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra of Leo Media Collective Pvt Ltd and Manish Menghani of Amazon Prime.

