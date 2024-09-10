comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anushka Ranjan and NGO Beti introduce panel to support women facing sexual violence

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress and philanthropist Anushka Ranjan is taking a significant step forward in her mission to support women in need. Through her mother's NGO Beti, Anushka is setting up an expert panel aimed at providing critical assistance to women in distress and victims of sexual violence.

Anushka's mother, Anu Ranjan, has been at the forefront of addressing sensitive issues concerning the girl child and women's rights through her NGO. With the alarming rise in cases of sexual violence, Anushka feels an urgent need to create a specialized support system that can offer immediate help and long-term solutions to victims.

Speaking about this new initiative, Anushka Ranjan stated, "Empowering women has always been at the core of my work with my NGO, but in light of the growing challenges women face today, it's crucial that we expand our efforts. The establishment of this expert panel is a step towards ensuring that women who have suffered from sexual violence receive the support they need—be it legal, psychological, or social. We want to create a safe space where they can speak up, seek help, and rebuild their lives with dignity. This is not just about providing assistance; it's about fostering resilience and hope in women who need it the most."

Anushka further added, "Seeing the current scenario, I feel it is my duty to take a more hands-on approach. Through this panel, we will collaborate with experts across various fields to offer comprehensive support to those who have been silenced by fear and trauma. Every woman deserves to live free from the shadow of violence, and with this initiative, we aim to light the way towards a safer and more just society."

The expert panel will include legal advisors, mental health professionals, and social workers who will work together to provide holistic care for survivors. Anushka's commitment to this cause reflects her deep-seated belief that every woman has the right to live without fear and that society must come together to protect and empower its most vulnerable members.

Also Read: Anushka Ranjan ventures into film production, set to produce her first feature film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

