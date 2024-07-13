Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in superstar Sanjay Dutt for the highly anticipated Housefull 5, adding to the excitement surrounding the star-studded cast of this beloved comedy franchise. Known for his knack for assembling stellar ensembles, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his delight at collaborating once again with Sanjay Dutt.

CONFIRMED! Sanjay Dutt joins Housefull 5 cast; producer Sajid Nadiadwala says, “He exemplifies qualities that make him one of the finest human beings”

Sajid Nadiadwala shares, "Sanjay Dutt has been like my family from the beginning of my journey. Beyond his iconic status as one of the greatest superstars of all time, he exemplifies qualities that make him one of the finest human beings I've had the honour to collaborate with earlier and now with Housefull 5, we embark on another exhilarating adventure together, celebrating laughter, love, and the timeless joy of cinema."

Sanjay Dutt shares ”I’ve known Sajid since his early days as an assistant, and it’s been amazing to see him grow and be one of the finest producers our industry has. Sajid is like family to me, and our friendship has only gotten stronger over the years. I’m thrilled to be working with him again on Housefull 5 and also look forward to many more collaborations with him in the years to come!”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 promises to be one of the biggest instalment in the Housefull franchise as it will be entirely filmed on a cruise ship, featuring a stellar lineup including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt. This instalment marks a milestone as the first Hindi cinema franchise to reach its fifth chapter, aiming to elevate the standard of hilarity and camaraderie synonymous with the Housefull series.

The film is set for release on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 is set to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan is “anxiously waiting for the release” Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming films; calls Housefull 5, Be Happy, and untitled with Shoojit Sircar “promising”

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.