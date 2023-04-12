The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is expected to start its shooting schedule in November this year!

Two of the biggest stars of our country, Hrithik Roshan & NTR Jr. are coming together for a brutal, epic showdown in War 2. The film, which is a part of Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is expected to start its shooting schedule in November this year!

A trade source says, “Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. Pre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November.”

The source adds, “War 2 is a huge pan India movie right now, given the casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres.”

Hrithik Roshan will return as the slick spy Kabir in Yash Raj Films' War 2. However, instead of War director Siddharth Anand, YRF has roped in Ayan Mukerji to take over the sequel.

