The team of the upcoming American TV series, Citadel, was busy promoting the series in India. The India premiere of the show in India was attended by the who’s who of the B-Town, including Varun Dhawan, who is also going to be part of the Hindi version of the show. The series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

As confirmed the makers are slowly finalising the other cast for the Hindi version and Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the cast. The show is going to be directed by the hit filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

A source close to the production team says, ‘Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the cast of the Hindi version of Citadel. He even attended the India premiere of the American version that happened in Mumbai. Citadel is anticipated to be one of the biggest shows of the season. This will be the first time that Sikandar will be working with Raj and DK.”

The Hindi version will have Varun Dhawan in the lead. The show will also see Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the part which was originally played by Priyanka Chopra.

