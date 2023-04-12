Celina Jaitly, who made her Bollywood debut with the Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan film Janasheen, lashed out at a user for defaming her image.

Celina Jailty, who started off her career as a Bollywood actress, may be away from the industry. But she has gained fame as a popular social activist and since then the actress has combated several trolls on social media. But the recent one seems to have crossed a line as Jaitly lashed out at the user and, requested the platform to take action against the troll after the troller accused her of sleeping with Fardeen Khan and Feroz Khan.

Celina Jaitly slams a social media user for his demeaning tweet about her ‘sleeping with’ with Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan

For the unversed, Celina Jaitly got her first big break in Bollywood because of late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan and actor Fardeen Khan as she debuted in the industry with their film Janasheen (2003). In the tweet, the social media user had written, “#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father ( Feroze Khan ) & son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.”

The tweet obviously did not go down well with the former Bollywood star who took to the platform to lash out at the user saying, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!” She also added, “@TwitterSafety pls take action”.

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023



Talking about her debut, while the film failed to make a mark, Celina Jaitly soon gained a place in the industry with films like Zinda, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, among others. The actress, then married Austrian hotelier and entrepreneur Peter Haag in August 2011 and is currently a mother to three kids, namely, Winston Haag, Viraaj Haag, and Arthur Haag.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.