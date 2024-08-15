Today, as many as three major films have released in cinemas – Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. All three are of diverse and mass appealing genres and moreover, they have a lot of surprises as well. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama broke the story that Akshay Kumar has a rocking cameo in Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy Stree 2. In this article, we’ll disclose a pleasantly surprising aspect of the multi-starrer comedy Khel Khel Mein.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Jimmy Shergill, Aparshakti Khurana, Sunny Singh have been thanked in Khel Khel Mein

In the opening slate, the names of Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Jimmy Shergill, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunny Singh are mentioned under ‘We Love You’. Many moviegoers would automatically assume that these six actors have special appearances in the film. But that’s not the case. It turns out that these actors have given their voiceovers.

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. It is the story of seven friends who play a dangerous game one night – they decide to keep their phones on the table and whoever gets any message or email should be read aloud in front of everyone. And if there's a phone call, it should be answered in speaker mode.

During the course of the film, these protagonists get several phone calls at significant junctures which are answered in such a way that everyone can listen to them. These phone calls add to the drama, humour and tension. And it’s Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Jimmy Shergill, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunny Singh who have provided voiceovers for these callers.

Have you seen Khel Khel Mein and were you able to guess which actor, out of the aforementioned six names, voiced which character? Do let us know in the comments section!

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) fame.

