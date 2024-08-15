In the last 10 days, the 1993 film Tirangaa has come into the spotlight after there were reports that Akshay Kumar would be seen in its remake. As per reports, Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz, who has the rights to Tirangaa, has signed the actor for the remake. The report further stated that the producer won't be able to name the film Tirangaa as the rights to the title rests with the 1993 film's producer-director, Mehul Kumar. Narendra Hirawat clarified on this news. And now, Bollywood Hungama has learned that Mehul Kumar is set to make a comeback with a film named Tirangaa. And it’ll feature the original film’s lead actor, Nana Patekar.

BREAKING: Nana Patekar, Mehul Kumar reunite for Tirangaa

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “An official announcement of Tirangaa will be made today, that is, August 15. This is the day when India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day and it’s an apt occasion to announce such a patriotic film.”

Tirangaa will be the fourth collaboration between Mehul Kumar and Nana Patekar. Their previous projects include much-loved films like Tirangaa (1993), Krantiveer (1994) and Kohram (1999).

Tirangaa, which was released on January 29, 1993, also starred Raaj Kumar and remains a beloved classic on television and digital. Since it arrived on satellite, it has been a regular on TV channels every Independence Day and Republic Day.

Coming back to the new Tirangaa, the details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.

While giving clarification, Narendra Hirawat told Times Now that contrary to reports, he has the title rights to Tirangaa as well. He further said that it was his lead actor Akshay Kumar who wanted the film’s title to be Tirangaa.

Mehul Kumar, meanwhile, maintained that it was he who had the title rights. He told Bollywood Hungama, “Mr Narendra Hirawat did approach me for the title. I told him that certain landmark films are best not remade. Today, if you remake Tirangaa, people are immediately going to draw comparisons with Nana Patekar and Raaj Kumar. And if the performances are not up to the mark, then people won’t be impressed.”

In an interview with Times Now, he said, “Hirawat does not have the title Tirangaa as he says. The title is with me and I have registered three titles having the word Tirangaa- Tirangaa, Tirangaa 2 and Mission Tirangaa. I am already in talks with Nana for Mission Tirangaa. So, Hirawat will need a NOC from me if, at all, he goes with that title.” This statement was given by him earlier this week after he decided to name his new venture as Tirangaa instead of Mission Tirangaa.

Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar signs remake of Nana Patekar-Raaj Kumar starrer Tirangaa?

More Pages: Tirangaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.