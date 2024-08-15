The Kolkata rape case of a medical trainee has left the country question workspace safety measures for women, especially for the ones who are required to do late night shifts as a part of their jobs. As many celebrities have taken a stand for the victim and are batting for the improvement of safety measures for women, Alia Bhatt has shared a series of notes wherein she has not only taken a firm stand against rape but has shared data research on the increasing cases of sexual assault in the country.

Alia Bhatt shares powerful note on prioritizing women’s safety in the workplace

In the first note she shared on social media, Alia Bhatt said, “Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed.” The second note spoke about the statistics and it read, “Let the statistics speak: 30% of India's doctors and 80% of our nursing staff are women. In an environment of growing violence against medical personnel, it's the women who are more vulnerable. Since 2022, there has been a 4% increase in crimes against women, over 20% of which involve rape and assault. Nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in India in 2022. Sources include the National Crime Records Bureau report 2022”.

She further went on to question the safety of women and asked, “How are all of us as women supposed to feel? How are we supposed to go to work or go about our daily lives with this playing on our minds. This horrific incident has once again reminded us that women disproportionately bear the weight of ensuring their own safety.” “Despite the many crimes and all the women who have suffered, there is no real recourse or hope that things will change. We could not save this young woman, but we can try to prevent it from happening again. My request to the powers that be... - FOCUS on the safety of women. FOCUS on creating safe spaces and increase all avenues of protection. FOCUS on the why. The writing is on the wall, that there is something fundamentally wrong with the way our society currently functions. These repeated inhuman acts towards women prove that there is something wrong at a root level and unless we dig deep and uproot the cause, nothing is going to change!” she added.

She signed off with a concluding statement, “Don't tell women to change their path - change the terrain. Every woman deserves better.” Many of her fans and even industry insiders showcased support to the actress as well as expressed their concerns over the incident.

For the unversed, a second-year medical trainee in Kolkata who decided to take a nap to rest before she gets on with her shift, was found raped and murdered in her workspace and the case continues to be under investigation. This incident sparked a nationwide outrage with many doctors coming on streets to protest this crime and demanding strict action against the criminals, whereas many across the country have raised questions regarding the safety measures given to women at their workspace.

