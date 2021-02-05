The cinema business is gradually coming back to its feet and as time passes, more and more Bollywood filmmakers are finally gaining confidence to release their films in cinema halls. Till now, significant films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi have been released in cinemas. This month, Tuesdays & Fridays will arrive in cinemas, on February 19. Meanwhile, it’s an open secret that the makers of Sooryavanshi are eyeing April 2 to release their much awaited actioner.

And now it has come to light that one more Hindi film will be releasing in the near future. A source reveals, “T-Series and AA Films have decided to release Koi Jaane Na on March 26, 2021. It’s a Holi week since the second day of the Festival of Colour falls on Monday, March 29. So the film can enjoy a four-day weekend. The makers are confident that the psychological thriller can pull audiences to cinemas during this prime week.”

Koi Jaane Na marks the directorial debut of Amin Hajee, who played the mute drummer, Bagha, in Lagaan (2001). Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur feature in leading roles in this flick. The film has been in the news since a few days as superstar Aamir Khan shot for a dance number in the film along with Elli AvrRam. The song was filmed in Jaipur and the on-the-sets stills and videos caught the attention of the netizens. It also helped the film to generate awareness as well as excitement.

Incidentally, Amin Hajee and Aamir Khan go back a long way and the former also acted in Aamir’s period film, Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005). Besides, Amin has also dabbled as a writer for films like Swades (2004), 1920 (2008), Haunted - 3D (2011) and Dangerous Ishhq (2012).

Meanwhile, the much-talked about Hollywood film, Warner Bros’ Godzilla vs. Kong, is also scheduled to be released, on March 26, in cinemas in India.

