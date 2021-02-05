Latin Music Megastar Ozuna, winner of numerous music awards, including two Latin Grammys, makes a cameo in the first full-length animated Tom & Jerry feature film. Ozuna, a huge fan of the duelling duo, arrived on set at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, back in summer 2019, wearing a Tom & Jerry t-shirt before getting into costume to film his scene under the direction of Tim Story.

Having grown up watching the famous cat and mouse rivals on TV, the artist jumped at the opportunity to be a small part of the movie and is now even more excited to share his passion for these characters with his two kids. “It’s something amazing for me, a great opportunity. I grew up with Tom & Jerry and always loved watching them. Their show was always fun and always made me feel good, being in the movie reminds me of that time. It’s great how everybody can enjoy them.” said Ozuna when asked about his participation in the film.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

Tom & Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria.

It is written by Kevin Costello, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Serving as executive producers are Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. The music is composed by Christopher Lennertz. The film releasing in India on February 19, 2021, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

