Last Updated 05.02.2021 | 2:12 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan to play 10th fail Chief Minister in Dasvi; to begin shoot on Feb 22

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Abhishek Bachchan who had a good run on the work front in 2020, is looking forward to even more exciting projects. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Sujay Ghosh’s production, Bob Biswas. Now, he is looking forward to start the shooting of a new film from February 22.

According to reports, Abhishek will be flying to Agra to start filming for Dasvi, a political comedy which will be directed by debutante Tushar Jalota. Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film will highlight the importance of education in today's society.

Reportedly, Abhishek will be seen essaying the character of a 10th failed Chief Minister. The film will have a lot of humour elements to it. It has been reported that Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will also be a part of the film. However, details about their characters are under wraps.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has long wrapped the shoot of The Big Bull, a biographical film on stock market broker Harshad Mehta, and is looking forward to the release of the film. It was recently reported that the actor will be reuniting with his Dostana co-star John Abraham after 13 years for the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

ALSO READ: John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan to share screen space after 13 years for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

