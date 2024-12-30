One of the most talented and handsome actors of Indian Cinema, Hrithik Roshan, will complete 25 years as an actor in the first month of the next year, that is, January 2025. His debut flick Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released on January 14, 2000, and it became a runaway success. Hrithik became an overnight star and continues to shine even today. To celebrate its momentous occasion, Hrithik and his father, producer-director Rakesh Roshan, are all set to re-release this much-loved film in cinemas.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will re-release in cinemas on Friday, January 10, that is, the same week as its original release date. Mr Rakesh Roshan recently re-released his other cult film, Karan Arjun (1995), and yet again, he has decided not to leave any stone unturned. The prints have been re-mastered so that the film looks like a new product.”

The source continued, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai continues to remain relevant due to its subject, super-hit music, mass appeal and also of course because it made Hrithik Roshan the heartthrob of the nation. He has a huge following among youngsters, many of whom were too young or were not even born when the film arrived in cinemas back then. This is a golden opportunity for them to see this film in theatres and shake their leg to ‘Ik Pal Ka Jeena’ and other hit tracks of the film in the cinema hall, as is the trend nowadays!”

Another source reminded us, “January 10 is also a perfect date as it’s the birthday of Hrithik Roshan. Hence, this amounts to double celebration. Also, their much-awaited documentary The Roshans will premiere on Netflix on January 17. In short, it'll be a month of jubilation for the Roshan family.”

Interestingly, the re-release trailer of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has been playing in cinemas since Friday, December 27. The source said, “It’ll be out on digital in the first week of January 2025.”

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and featured Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Behl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanaaz Irani and others in supporting roles. It’s the story of a young orphan, a singer, who falls in love with a rich girl. The young chap is killed and as luck would have it, the girl meets his lookalike in faraway New Zealand and both attempt to find out who killed the orphan singer.

