India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time in February 2024, marking a significant milestone in the country's entertainment sector. The summit, set to be held from February 5 to 9, will bring together media and entertainment leaders, as well as creative minds from across the globe, to discuss collaboration, innovation, and India’s growing influence in global content creation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the exciting news during his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, describing the summit as a pivotal step in positioning India as a global hub for creative and content industries.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of the WAVES Summit in India's broader economic context, noting that it aligns with the country’s ambition to become a five trillion dollar economy. “This Summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation,” he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the role of India’s youth in shaping the future of creative industries. He encouraged young creators and professionals from all areas of the media and entertainment sector—whether in Bollywood, regional cinema, animation, gaming, or entertainment technology—to participate in the summit and share their ideas and innovations with the world.

"Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVES Summit," PM Modi remarked.

A Platform for Collaboration and Global Engagement

The WAVES Summit will serve as a global platform to foster collaborations, showcase India’s creative talents, and highlight advancements in animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and cinema. PM Modi stated, “The WAVES Summit is poised to serve as a global platform for India’s creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country’s potential as a hub for world-class content creation.”

The summit is expected to attract global attention, drawing leaders and influencers from the media and entertainment industries to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in the creative sector.

