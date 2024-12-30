Aman Gupta, co-founder of the audio brand boAt and a prominent judge on Shark Tank India, recently shared a candid account of his professional challenges with a celebrity brand ambassador. Speaking on a podcast alongside fellow Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal, Aman revealed how the actor's public image clashed starkly with his on-ground behavior.

Aman Gupta exposes “Fake humility” of boAt’s former celebrity brand ambassador: “He was an extremely egotistical man”

The conversation unfolded as part of promotions for the upcoming season of Shark Tank India, set to premiere on January 6. Discussing the duality in personalities, Aman said, “We had this actor as our brand ambassador. He was an extremely egotistical man. In the news, I had always heard good things about him. People only wrote that he is ‘sweet,’ ‘nice,’ ‘kind,’ and 'humble'... but his attitude was the extreme opposite when he worked with us. This experience taught me that people today have mastered the art of being humble."

Netizens Suspect Kartik Aaryan or Diljit Dosanjh

Aman's remarks quickly ignited speculation among netizens, particularly on Reddit, where users debated the actor's possible identity. Kartik Aaryan and Diljit Dosanjh became the leading contenders, as both previously partnered with boAt as brand ambassadors.

Kartik Aaryan was the brand's first Bollywood ambassador in 2018. Diljit Dosanjh followed suit in 2020, bringing his unique charm to the brand's campaigns. Later, Kiara Advani was announced as the face of boAt in 2022, followed by Ranveer Singh in 2024.

While many leaned toward Kartik Aaryan based on his widely publicized humility and rapport with fans, others pointed to Diljit Dosanjh, citing his association with boAt and instances where he was seen navigating similar controversies.

