In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, talked about what people can expect from the song he composed for Cirkus.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will next star in Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female leads. One of the songs in the movie is composed by popular composer Devi Sri Prasad who is not only making chartbusters in the South but often working in Hindi space as well. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, talked about what people can expect from the song.

EXCLUSIVE: Devi Sri Prasad on making a ‘soothing dance number’ for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus: ‘Ranveer started singing the whole song with lyrics’

When asked about his experience on working with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, DSP says, ”He is such a sweet person. I enjoyed working with him. The way he respects his technician, his staff and his people is really brilliant. So I had a great time working on the track. When we met he started singing the whole song of Cirkus with the lyrics, so he remembers it so well. I actually told him ‘You're not just a rapper, you're actually a very good singer.’ He said like ‘No, I can't sing.’ He's not agreeing, but he's singing pretty well. So someday I think we have to get him to sing a serious song, a serious tune.”

He continued, “I heard the song is really turned out brilliant with the visuals. Yeah; so it’s one very special song in the film and a special song for me because the kind of melody with a nice groove, so it is a song that makes you feel the melody and also want to make you dance. That combination of a song I always wanted to do in Hindi and finally I got that space in this film. So I'm really waiting and looking forward to that.”

When asked if it is a dance number, he adds, “It's a very, very soothing dance number; that kind of thing.”

Cirkus also stars Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Varun Sharma and Siddharth Jadhav. It is slated for December 23, 2022 release.

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad released his first ever non-film Hindi single ‘O Pari’ and Ranveer Singh launched the song earlier this week. He is also composing for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 makers rope in hitmaker Devi Sri Prasad for music

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.