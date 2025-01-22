2025 has begun on a happy note for the fans of Deepika Padukone. On January 3, her 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released and it put up huge numbers. The demand was so huge that theatres had to add many more shows and more theatres also started playing the romcom. 2 days later, on January 5, the fans celebrated the birthday of the star. And now, they are all set to get another surprise. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Padmaavat will be back on the big screen.

EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone fans, rejoice; after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, now Padmaavat expected to re-release on January 24

A source told us, “Padmaavat is re-releasing, that too in two days from now, on January 24. Its shows will be available only in PVR Inox Cinemas. An announcement is expected to happen in a few hours and then the bookings will be thrown open.”

The source wasn’t aware of how big the release would be. A trade expert commented, “Padmaavat completes 7 years on January 25. Hence, it makes sense to re-release the film on its anniversary. Also, the trend of re-releases is very strong right now.”

Around its release, Padmaavat faced strong opposition from certain groups. As a result, it wasn’t released in Rajasthan. It now remains to be seen if the period drama manages to be screened in one of the 20+ screens of PVR Inox in the desert state.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Padmaavat also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. It was the story of Queen Padmavati, the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh of Chittor and what happened when Allaudin Khilji, the tyrant Sultan, laid siege on the impregnable fortress of Chittorgarh. Trouble arose when Khilji became obsessed and wanted to capture Chittor and its Queen at any cost.

Padmaavat was directed by the master director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was one of the biggest hits of 2018. It ended up collecting Rs. 302 crores in India despite not getting a release in Rajasthan.

