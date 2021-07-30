Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.07.2021 | 2:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone dedicates almost 2 hours for intense training for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is back to shoot life with her much-awaited film, Pathan, which will see her reunite with her debut co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The film will see Deepika performing high octane action for which she has fully committed herself and is pushing the envelope to give her best on-screen like always.

EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone dedicates almost 2 hours for intense training for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan

Throwing light on the same, a source close to the film unit reveals, "Despite juggling multiple film shoots, Deepika doesn’t miss training for Pathan. The workout includes a mix of functional training and Yoga. She dedicates 1.5 hours of her day towards workout for 6 days a week, keeping one day's break for rejuvenation. Deepika is also following a strict diet regime, as advised to her."

Recently, Deepika was diagnosed with a severe case of Covid-19, recovering from which she got onto her film schedules. Speaking about the same, the source further shares, "Getting back on sets after a severe bout of Covid-19, took a lot of emotional and physical strength for Deepika. She is still pushing to get her fitness and health completely back, and is fully committed to it."

Deepika has been busy juggling between two films simultaneously since the lockdown has eased. She wrapped one schedule of Pathan earlier and also shot for one schedule of Shakun Batra's untitled next.

With an interesting lineup of films, she also has Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, The Intern remake, Mahabharata, 83, and Fighter in the pipeline besides Pathan and Shakun Batra's next.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone experiments with horror in her latest video; fans wonder whether the actor will star in a horror film

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

UK Firm owned by Shilpa Shetty’s brothers…

Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty…

Raj Kundra controversy: As rumours of her…

Producer Ratan Jain sympathizes with Shilpa…

Sebi slaps Rs. 3 lakh fine on Raj Kundra,…

Raj Kundra's bail plea gets rejected by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification