Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is the sequel of the popular drama Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya which aired on Star Plus from 2009 to 2012. The first garnered immense popularity for Pratigya's character of a bold and strong woman (played by Pooja Gour). While it got also popular for Pratigya and Krishna's chemistry(played by Arhan Behl).

Seeing the popular demand, the makers Rajan Shahi and Pearl Grey decide to come back with its sequel. While most of the cast including Arhan and Pooja were the same, it didn't really manage to win the audience's heart, unlike its first season.

Now, according to a tabloid, the show will go off air next week as it is not doing well in the TRP charts. A source close to the show has informed the tabloid that the sequel has not done well in terms of the rating ever since it was launched. Several tracks were introduced to spice up the show but nothing worked. The makers also introduced a year's leap but even that didn't work. Eventually, after experimenting with various tracks, this decision was taken to wrap up the show in the next few days. The news has also shattered the entire cast and crew of the show. The show will air its final episode next weekend.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.