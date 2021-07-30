Bollywood Hungama

Manoj Bajpayee responds to Sunil Pal’s ‘gira hua insaan’ comment; says jobless people should meditate

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Manoj Bajpayee laughed aside comedian Sunil Pal's recent insults and advised him to try meditation. Sunil recently referred to Manoj as a "badtameez" and a "gira hua aadmi" (fallen guy). Sunil even compared Manoj's hit show The Family Man as "porn."

Manoj Bajpayee responds to Sunil Pal’s 'gira hua insaan' comment; says jobless people should meditate

Manoj Bajpayee chuckled for over a minute when asked about Sunil Pal's comments and said he understands people don't have work. He understands totally because he has been in this circumstance. However, people should meditate in these situations.

Despite obtaining top honors in the country, Sunil claims Manoj is involved in producing ‘porn'-like stuff. He was critical of the plot of The Family Man's second season, specifically Priyamani's character Suchi's suggested affair with her coworker, the relationship track of the "minor" daughter, and the son's "behaving older than his age.

On the work front, Manoj will soon be seen alongside Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the Zee5 original Dial 100. On August 6, the film will be released on the streaming service.

Also Read: Sunil Pal calls Manoj Bajpayee the most ill-mannered person he knows; says web series like The Family Man and Mirzapur are porn

