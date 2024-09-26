Audiences were quite excited to see the return of the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De as the makers have kicked off the shoot of its sequel. Adding to their anticipation, reports announced that R Madhavan, who recently collaborated with Ajay Devgn for the horror film Shaitaan will be reuniting with the actor again for De De Pyaar De 2. In fact, reports even suggested that the makers have already started shooting for the project but the recent update is that the shooting had to be paused due to filmmaker Anshul Sharma.

EXCLUSIVE: De De Pyaar De 2 shoot paused after director Anshul Sharma contracts dengue

The shooting of De De Pyaar De 2 kicked off in Patiala, Punjab but it has now been paused because director Anshul Sharma was diagnosed with dengue. The cast and crew had completed around 7-8 days of filming and were expected to continue until mid-October. However, due to the director's illness, the team has returned to Mumbai. A source said, "Once Anshul recovers, the team will plan a Mumbai shoot and resume the Patiala schedule at the earliest based on the actors' availability."

Speaking of the film, De De Pyaar De 2 will take forward the story of Ashish and Ayesha, wherein after receiving best wishes from Ashish’s family, the couple will now take another step in their relationship by meeting Ayesha’s side of the family. Buzz is that R Madhavan will be essaying the role of the suave young father of Ayesha aka Rakul Preet Singh who will not convinced with Ashish as his son-in-law which will lead to a series of several fun events.

With Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprising their roles as Ashish and Ayesha, a few other members of the star cast from the prequel are also expected to be a part of this romantic comedy. The film, produced by T-Series and Luv Films, is set for a May 1, 2025 release.

