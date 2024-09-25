In response to Karan Johar's remarks, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) defended their pricing model, claiming that the average cost for a family of four to watch a film at multiplexes was far lower than the figure hinted by the filmmaker. According to the MAI, the expense amounts to approximately Rs 1,560, which is around 15.6 per cent of the figure Karan Johar suggested.

Multiplex Association COUNTERS Karan Johar’s Rs 10,000 ticket price claims: “Average expenditure for a family of four to Rs 1,560”

Karan Johar Says, "Average Cost For a Family of Four Can Be Rs 10,000"

For the unversed, during a panel discussion hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar voiced his concerns regarding the pricing strategies of multiplexes. Although he didn't directly mention the names of multiplex chains, he criticized their high prices, suggesting they deter audiences from attending theatres.

KJo said, "Family members said that they don’t like to go to cinema halls because when kids say that they want popcorn or something to eat, they feel bad denying them. So, they would rather go to a restaurant where they’re not paying for the ticket and are paying only for the food. They said, ‘Our child will point and say they want caramel popcorn, but we can’t afford it’. Because the average cost for a family of four can be Rs 10,000. And maybe those Rs 10,000 are not in their economic planning at all."

MAI Responds SHARPLY To Karan Johar's Remarks

Responding to the same, MAI, in a media statement, said, "In 2023, the Average Ticket Price (ATP) across all cinemas in India was Rs 130 per ticket. The country’s largest cinema chain, PVRINOX, reported an ATP of Rs 258 for the fiscal year 2023-24. Additionally, the Average Spend Per Head (SPH) on F&B at PVRINOX during this period stood at Rs 132. This brings the total average expenditure for a family of four to Rs 1,560 —significantly different from the Rs 10,000 figure carried in the media reports."

Their statement further explained that cinema pricing is dynamic and influenced by several factors such as location, day of the week, and seat type. MAI highlighted that exhibitors use digital tools to offer discounts and promotions, sometimes reducing cinema costs by over 50%. They stressed that demand for films is driven primarily by content, not pricing, and that the industry is shaped by market forces involving producers, distributors, and exhibitors. Despite inflation, MAI remains committed to providing an affordable, quality entertainment experience for all moviegoerks.

