The film will see Prabhas teaming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal became one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri among others, it nullified all the calculations of the trade as not many expected the film to reach this height.

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play villainous duo in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas starrer Spirit?

Now, naturally, his upcoming film Spirit is a highly anticipated film. It will also see Vanga team up with Prabhas for the first time. Their pair and the title has already made heads turn. Now, Bollywood Hungama has come across a scoop regarding the film, which is sure to raise the excitement levels surrounding it.

We have learnt that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will not only be starring in Spirit but will also be playing villains. Yes, you read it right. It will be a rare occasion where a couple married in real life will be playing a negative duo in the film. And their casting with Prabhas is sure to add another layer of excitement for the movie.

So far, Saif and Kareena have worked together in films like LOC Kargil, Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Out of these films, they haven’t played a couple in LOC Kargil and Omkara.

Spirit will be their sixth outing together. The movie is expected to release next year.

