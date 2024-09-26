comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.09.2024 | 12:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play villainous duo in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas starrer Spirit?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play villainous duo in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas starrer Spirit?

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play villainous duo in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas starrer Spirit?

The film will see Prabhas teaming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal became one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri among others, it nullified all the calculations of the trade as not many expected the film to reach this height.

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play villainous duo in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas starrer Spirit?

Now, naturally, his upcoming film Spirit is a highly anticipated film. It will also see Vanga team up with Prabhas for the first time. Their pair and the title has already made heads turn. Now, Bollywood Hungama has come across a scoop regarding the film, which is sure to raise the excitement levels surrounding it.

We have learnt that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will not only be starring in Spirit but will also be playing villains. Yes, you read it right. It will be a rare occasion where a couple married in real life will be playing a negative duo in the film. And their casting with Prabhas is sure to add another layer of excitement for the movie.

So far, Saif and Kareena have worked together in films like LOC Kargil, Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Out of these films, they haven’t played a couple in LOC Kargil and Omkara.

Spirit will be their sixth outing together. The movie is expected to release next year.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls Omkara screening where Saif Ali Khan was highly praised; acknowledges co-stars’ significance: “In great films like Jab We Met…”

More Pages: Spirit Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Multiplex Association COUNTERS Karan Johar’s…

Nidhi Dutta DENIES financial misconduct…

Sonu Sood supports baby Sehrish Fatima…

BREAKING: Much-awaited teaser of Bhool…

Neetu Chandra drops first look of Bhojpuri…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Makers of Kartik Aaryan,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification