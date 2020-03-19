Bollywood Hungama

EXCLUSIVE: Coolie No 1 release date shifted to May-end? Varun Dhawan responds

BySubhash K. Jha

The May 1 release date for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 seems impossible to meet. Informed sources reveal that the film’s patchwork including a song, plus all post-production work are yet to be completed. With all shooting activities coming to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak one hears that the Dhawans have taken a collective decision to shift the release date of Coolie No 1 from May 1 to May-end or the first week of June.

EXCLUSIVE: Coolie No 1 release date shifted to May-end? Varun Dhawan responds

While David Dhawan remained non-committal (“You tell me if we should postpone or not,” was his reply), Varun Dhawan when asked about the postponement, responded, “I guess we are also reviewing the situation like everyone else at the moment.”

A source close to the development says, “Coolie No 1 is an important release for Varun. His last two films Kalank and Street Dancer were flops at the box office. Coolie No 1 is a home production. The Dhawans won’t take a risk with the release. It will come only when the virus threat recedes.”

