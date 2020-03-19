Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who’ve starred in Fukrey, are ready to tie the knot. Ali proposed to Richa back when they were on vacation in the Maldives and her answer was an instant “yes”. They were looking at April dates for their marriage but now have decided to postpone the wedding due Coronavirus outbreak. They are now looking at October 2020 wedding!

A spokesperson revealed, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

Back in 2012, Ali Fazal and Richa met for the first time on the sets of Fukrey. They started dating in 2015. It was only in 2017 when they made their relationship public. Since then, they have been quite open about it on their social media.