In the last 2 decades, watching movies has become an expensive affair. Many have protested over this trend as cinema has always been one of the most affordable means of entertainment but to no avail. However, in the coming week, viewers will get a chance to watch the new releases at a cheaper price. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the distributors of Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa have asked cinema halls across the country to keep the rates not more than Rs. 150.

EXCLUSIVE: BIG win for moviegoers as Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa to release with ROCK-BOTTOM ticket prices of Rs. 99 or 149 in most cinemas

A trade source Bollywood Hungama, “AA Films, the distributors of Badass Ravi Kumar, have sent a mail instructing the theatres that the tickets should be priced at flat Rs. 150 for the weekend, that is from February 7 to 9. The mail also states that the price of Rs. 150 should be inclusive of taxes.”

The source continued, “Zee Studios, which is releasing Loveyapa, meanwhile has told theatres to set ticket rates between Rs. 99 and Rs. 150, inclusive of GST, for regular seats. Unlike AA Films, they have told theatres to continue with the rates for the whole week.”

The source added, “That's not all. They have also specifically said that for non-prime cinemas or the ones in the interiors, the ticket price should be closer to Rs. 99 and for premium cinemas, the rates can go up to a maximum of Rs. 149. However, for cinemas in Gujarat and Goa, the tickets should not be made available for a price less than Rs. 149.”

It now remains to be seen if the theatres, specifically national chains, will adhere to this demand. The bookings of Badass Ravi Kumar have started in Mumbai. Except for their Bhandup property, Cinepolis has not followed this directive for their other cinemas in the Maximum City. The exhibition sources, however, have confirmed that most of the cinemas will opt for this price strategy.

An industry insider commented, “Both Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa cater to the youth. They’ll be motivated to watch these films in cinemas if they are available for a cheaper price. Hence, this move can benefit. Last year, Laapataa Ladies and Munjya also played in cinemas with a price of Rs. 150 from the second week and it worked wonders.”

While Badass Ravi Kumar stars Himesh Reshammiya, Loveyapa features Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in leading roles.

