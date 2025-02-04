comscore
Anurag Basu reveals details of Kartik Aaryan starrer romantic drama going on floors

Considered to be exploring the genre like Aashiqui, the film will feature the actor in a quintessential romantic role.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the grand success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans are excited to know more about the lineup of Kartik Aaryan films for 2025. Among them is the highly anticipated drama announced by Anurag Basu and T-Series, which continues to be referred to as Aashiqui 3. The film which was announced with much fanfare a few years ago, have been in the pipeline for quite some time now. Now, sparking excitement about this project, Anurag has revealed that the film will go on floors within the first quarter, this year.

Readers would be aware that Kartik Aaryan will be seen as the quintessential romantic hero in this entertainer that is expected to explore a new shade of love. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Basu shared his excitement to collaborate with Aaryan for the first time but refrained from discussing any other detail related to the film. The filmmaker revealed his plans of taking the film on floors and confirmed that it is currently in the initial stages of pre-production.  Basu was quoted telling ANI, “We have not started shooting yet. We will start the shoot next month."

As for the leading lady, it was reported that Triptii Dimri have been finalized to play the female lead in this project, marking her second collaboration with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, soon, speculations started surfacing that the actress has been replaced due to her bold image after Animal success. But, Anurag Basu, later, asserted that the actress will be a part of the film. Ever since then, there has been no update on that front.

On the other hand, the film has also been facing challenges owing to being referred to as Aashiqui 3. The Bhatts, who originally own the title and have been a part of the last two instalments of the franchise, revealed that they have not green lit the project and hence, have been dealing with T-Series for a change in the title.

Also Read: Anurag Basu DENIES reports of Triptii Dimri’s exit from his next with Kartik Aaryan: “That’s not true”

