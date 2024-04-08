It was just last month, when Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a photo with Animal actress Triptii Dimri which got the fans of the horror franchise excited. The actor had announced about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 going on floors. Now we hear that, the filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who will be directing this film as well, has taken off to Kolkata to do recce for his next schedule.

Sources revealed that director Anees Bazmee doesn’t want to waste any time to get to the next leg of filming and want to kick it off as soon as possible. And despite recovering from an injured leg, Bazmee has arrived in Kolkata to scout locations for the upcoming schedule. For the unversed, Anees Bazmee is expected to have injured his leg last moth after which he was supposed to take rest but he decided to continue to shoot in order to keep up with the schedule.

Speaking about the schedule, insiders have mentioned that Bazmee is currently scouting graveyards as a key location for the third instalment. We hear that its spooky setting hints at the potential chills and thrills in store for viewers. In an earlier report, we had mentioned that Kartik Aaryan will return as his popular character of Rooh Baba whereas Vidya Balan will reprise her role from the first film. However, the role essayed by Triptii Dimri is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the first schedule wrapped up in Mumbai, and the upcoming shoot will encompass diverse locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. While plot details specific to the Kolkata shoot are under wraps, the city's rich culture and unique locations is expected to add a fresh layer to the film. As for the release date, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit the theatres this Diwali.

