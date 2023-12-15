One of the first big events of 2024 will be the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It’ll take place on January 22 and people from all walks of life and crafts have been invited. Prominent members of the Indian film industry have also received the invitation. A few names like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan etc are already out in the public domain. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got the names of several other actors and filmmakers who have also received a formal invitation.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “From Bollywood, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar have been invited. As for Bollywood directors, the list of invitees includes Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty.”

The source further said, “Down South, the invitation has gone to superstars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Kantara star Rishabh Shetty. Finally, producer Mahaveer Jain, too, has received the invitation.”

The source clarified, “These are some of the names. Some more artists from Bollywood and other film industries of India are also expected to get the invitation. All these celebrities are expected to accept the invitation and fly down to the temple town to witness the historic ceremony which will get coverage from all over the world.”

Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to place the idol in the sanctum sanctorum in the Ram Mandir. As per a report in The Times of India, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata have also been invited for the consecration ceremony of the temple. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Champat Rai told the newspaper, “We plan to invite one representative each from 50 foreign countries.”

