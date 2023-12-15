Indian Police Force is the web series debut for both filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Sidharth Malhotra. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. It will premiere on Prime Video India on January 19, 2024. Now, the makers are all set to unveil the first glimpse of the series tomorrow, December 16, 2023.

Indian Police Force: Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi starrer out tomorrow

The makers unveiled a new poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Sidharth wrote on social media, “Force on standby, ready for action. Over and out! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow on @primevideoin.”

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty had earlier said about the show, “Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez have built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

Indian Police Force is a seven-part action-packed series created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash as a homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers. The series will also star Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The series pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country.

