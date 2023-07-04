EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals that she was the first heroine to say ‘no’ to Aditya Chopra; says, “I was willing to walk out of the film”

Readers would recall the 2008 film Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic featuring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film featured Ameesha Patel in a special appearance and the actress also featured in the song ‘Lazy Lamhe’, in which she was seen in a yellow swimsuit. While the actress portrayed her bold side in the track, Patel revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, that she was not comfortable with wearing a bikini for the song and opted for hot pants.

While talking about her comments on Jism, Ameesha Patel revealed that she has been brought up with certain values and that she is answerable to her family who is not comfortable with her doing skin show. So when she was approached for her role in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and was asked to wear a bikini, she refused. In fact, she also told YRF head honcho and producer of the film Aditya Chopra that she is ready to walk out of the film if they try to coax her into wearing it.

Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama, “In fact for ‘Lazy Lamhey’, I was I think the first Yash Raj heroine who actually had the guts to tell Adi (Aditya Chopra) that I will not be in a bikini for the song, so therefore I was given the hot pans with the bikini top. I was just not comfortable. So, it doesn't matter who the person is. I told the top producer of our country that I'm not comfortable with a bikini and that I'm willing to walk out of the film.”

Further elaborating on how she is comfortable to play the girl-next-door or a salwar kameez clad Sakeena, she added, “My comfort zone is not Sharon Stone, I'm comfortable being Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, but not Sharon Stone, but they're all superstars. They're all amazing. Each of us is good at something. I'm not good at that. I'm good at this. You know, I'm good at being cute. I don't know how to be that. That's all.”

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic revolved around a rich man played by Saif Ali Khan who is forced to father three kids. While Ameesha played Saif’s girlfriend, Rani Mukerji played the magical ‘nanny’ of the three children.

