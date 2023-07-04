Rekha, a celebrated veteran actress, created a buzz in the media as she graced the cover of a prestigious fashion magazine. The international publication released both the cover image and an inside photo, showcasing the majestic presence of Rekha adorned with exquisite diamonds and precious stones, striking a pose for the camera. Following this, Zeenat Aman, a close friend and actress, expressed her admiration for Rekha by sharing a heartfelt message on her social media account.

On Tuesday, Zeenat took to her Instagram Story and shared the cover featuring Rekha. On the cover image, Rekha showcased her style by donning a turban, while the inside picture captured her iconic look with the prominent display of sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead, complementing her elegant golden saree. Despite nearing her 69th birthday, the veteran actress effortlessly captivated the camera with her intense gaze. Sharing the picture, Zeenat wrote, “My stunning friend Rekha on the cover of @voguearabia. She’s not on Instagram, so I thought I would share it on her behalf.”

Talking about her career to the magazine, Rekha said, “Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me.”

Talking about Zeenat Aman, she is an Indian actress and a former model. The Evil Within (1970), starring Dev Anand, marked the former beauty queen's acting debut. She has acted in films like Yaadon Ki Baarat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Insaaf Ka Tarazu among others.

Both Zeenat Aman and Rekha have left an indelible mark on Bollywood with their distinctive personalities, remarkable talent, and memorable performances. Their contributions to the industry continue to inspire aspiring actors and entertain audiences around the world. Despite their unique styles and individual journeys, both actresses have made significant contributions to the rich tapestry of Indian cinema and remain highly regarded in the hearts of their fans.

