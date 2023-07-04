Shah Rukh Khan is known to surprise his fans and the cine going audience with his choices of films. While he is all set to have 2 more releases in 2023 after Pathaan, it was recently confirmed that King Khan is teaming up with his daughter, Suhana Khan for the first time. The film in question will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix Pictures and will mark the acting debut of Suhana Khan for the theatrical medium.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s next with Sujoy Ghosh begins in October; SRK to have a full-fledged role

We have an additional scoop on this much-awaited film, touted to be an action thriller. According to our sources, the film will go on floors in the month of October with SRK and Suhana. "The film will be shot from October to March at multiple locations. While some reports indicate that SRK has a cameo in the film, our sources have confirmed that Shah Rukh has a proper role in his daughter's theatrical debut," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film will be shot in India and abroad and be positioned as one of the biggest theatrical attractions of 2024, "The film will be shot nonstop till March next year. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are both excited about this, and there is also a lot of nervous energy around the corner. SRK knows that launching a talent is a hurricane of a task and he has chosen to launch his own daughter," the source added.

After wrapping up the yet-untitled film with Suhana Khan, SRK will move on to shooting for India's biggest action film, Tiger v/s Pathaan, with Salman Khan. The film is expected to go on floors in March next year.

