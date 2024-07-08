Dhurandhar is said to be an action drama that takes place not just in India but also abroad.

Major news about filmmaker Aditya Dhar coming up with a multi-starrer action drama Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal was out today. The update sent a wave of excitement among the fans who are expecting another winner from Dhar.

Akshaye Khanna joins Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar

Now, we have learnt that Akshaye Khanna has also been signed on for the project. While the character he will portray is not yet known, it will be interesting to see him a part of a film that also stars the likes of Ranveer, Dutt, Madhavan and Rampal.

As per reports, Dhurandhar will see Ranveer play an intelligence officer and the film is said to be a fast-paced mission-based entertainer. It is also reported that the plot will take place on foreign shores as well, which speaks about its grand scale, and that the pre-production is already begun.

Aditya Dhar will be producing the movie with his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. Reports state that they would be collaborating with a major studio for this movie.

Dhurandhar will be Dhar’s next directorial venture after the immensely successful Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Based on the aftermath of the Uri attacks, the film starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Earlier this year, Dhar and his banner tasted success through their production Article 370, which saw his wife and actress Yami Gautam in the lead.

