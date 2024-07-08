After the success of the first season of Yuvaa's chat show on positive masculinity, Nikhil Taneja launched the trailer of the second season.

In 2023, Yuvaa introduced India's first chat show on positive masculinity called Be A Man, Yaar. The heartfelt conversations with some of the popular men from showbiz, including Naseeruddin Shah, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, and Zakir Khan, caught the attention of millions, starting the much-needed conversation around men, their emotions, and positive masculinity. Now, in association with The Man Company, Yuvaa is coming back with season two of 'Be A Man, Yaar', and this time, the guests include names like Javed Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Boman Irani, Imran Khan, Prateek Kuhad, among others.

To celebrate men from different fields and backgrounds, the second season of 'Be A Man, Yaar' will witness Media Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Yuvaa, Nikhil Taneja engaging in candid, honest, authentic conversations about what it means to be a boy, a man, and a human wherein they will discuss about the 'humanity' behind masculinity with some of the most iconic men of India that includes the likes of Javed Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Bhuvan Bam, Manish Malhotra, Rohan Bopanna, Dr Vikas Divyakirti, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Imran Khan, Ankush Bahuguna, Viraj Ghelani, Aryan Pasha and Prateek Kuhad.

The trailer of the show was unveiled last week on Yuvaa's YouTube channel and it aimed to delve deeper into the conversations around mental health, loneliness, male friendships, therapy, fatherhood, insecurities, and of course, healthy relationships with women. Expressing his thoughts behind bringing the second season of the show, Nikhil Taneja said, "Season 1 of Be A Man, Yaar! got an enormous amount of love for creating a safe space on the internet for men in the entertainment industry to have vulnerable and authentic conversations. In Season 2, we have more men, more laughs, more love, more hugs and a lot more vulnerability by iconic men from entertainment to sports to fashion to education. Our guests reflect the diversity of our country and the many ways in which men can learn and be human. I'm thrilled that The Man Company partnered with us on the mission to make masculinity more wholesome."

Hitesh Dhingra, Founder, and MD of The Man Company, also expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting their shared mission of promoting positive masculinity, emphasizing their goal of encouraging men to embrace their individuality and lead with authenticity and compassion. He said, "At The Man Company, we believe in empowering men to embrace their individuality and cultivate confidence inside and out through grooming and a constant dialogue that urges them to bring out the #GentlemanInYou. Our collaboration with 'Be A Man, Yaar!' aligns perfectly with our goal to redefine masculinity and inspire men to rise above stereotypes and lead with authenticity, compassion, and gentleness."

About Be a Man Yaar

Yuvaa and The Man Company share a vision of redefining masculinity and fostering a culture of positive male identity. 'Be A Man, Yaar' aims to provide a platform for men to express their true selves, break free from societal stereotypes, and engage in meaningful dialogues that promote mental well-being and emotional health. The show kicks off from July 10.

