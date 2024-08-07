Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta tasted success in 2018 with the Ajay Devgn starrer Raid as the film received critical and commercial success. It was inspired from real events and it centered around an income tax raid carried out by an upright and honest officer, played by Devgn.

EXCLUSIVE: “Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 to release early next year”, confirms director Raj Kumar Gupta

The success of the first film gave rise to Raid 2, the second film in the franchise also starring Devgn in the lead. The makers of the film announced last year that it would be releasing in theatres on November 15 this year. However, recently the makers of another Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again postponed their film to November 1. The initial release date of the film was August 15.

There were reports earlier this year about Raid 2 being postponed because it looked unlikely for two Ajay Devgn starrers releasing in a span of just 14 days. Now, director Raj Kumar Gupta has exclusively confirmed with Bollywood Hungama that the film is indeed postponed and also threw light on its possible release.

“Raid 2 is happening early next year,” said Gupta. “The exact date of the release will happen from the producers’ side but it’s releasing early next year.”

Raid saw Saurabh Shukla play the role of the antagonist. Raid 2 will be Riteish Deshmukh as Devgn’s nemesis. Interestingly, Gupta’s web show Pill released recently and it saw Riteish play the main protagonist fighting against a corrupt pharma company.

When asked about directing the actor in two opposite characters, Gupta said, “More conversation about Raid 2 will happen when the promotions begin, like what character he is playing. But yes, it has been a great experience of working with him in Pill and Raid 2.”

