BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 to have a ‘never-before-seen’ extensive train sequence

Lahore 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan and also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol in key roles.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The upcoming film Lahore, 1947 is undoubtedly a mega project that everyone is eagerly anticipating. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film will have a never-seen-before collaboration of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. While the audience has been eagerly waiting for more updates on the film, an exciting piece of news has arrived—and it is about the film’s climax which will be a unique train sequence.

Sources close to the film have revealed that Lahore 1947 team is currently shooting a crucial sequence. This sequence depicts the train journey that the characters undertake between India and Pakistan. Speaking about the scene, a source close to the film said, "The shooting of Lahore 1947 will conclude with the most ambitious train sequence of the Partition era, featuring an extensive scene unlike anything seen before. The film's climax promises to be a visual spectacle, meticulously crafted to capture the chaotic and emotional essence of the Partition era. This sequence will be filmed over several weeks with a large cast and crew, aiming to offer a fresh experience to the audience."

Speaking about Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will take on the role of producer and the film will also star Preity Zinta as well as Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol in prominent roles. In fact, sources revealed exclusively to Bollywood Hungama that the makers are eyeing to release the patriotic drama around the occasion of India’s Republic Day in 2025. “It’s a patriotic film about a man’s love for India and what better than Republic Day for its arrival. Lahore 1947 will most likely be Sunny Deol’s next on the big screen after the historic success of Gadar 2. Aamir Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film,” the source revealed.

Also Read: Preity Zinta wraps shooting of Lahore 1947, calls it her most demanding role yet: "Toughest film I have worked on"

More Pages: Lahore, 1947 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

