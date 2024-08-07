Yesterday, Ajay Devgn posted a lovely video announcing the commencement of the shoot of Son Of Sardaar 2 in the United Kingdom. The video got a fine response and confirmed the fact that the sequel to the action comedy is indeed being made. Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers of the much-loved horror flick Shaitaan (2024) have also begun work on the sequel. This means that Ajay Devgn is the only actor of Indian cinema to be a part of as many as eight film franchises.

EXCLUSIVE: Shaitaan makers begin work on the sequel; Ajay Devgn is the ONLY Indian actor with MAXIMUM successful film franchises

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The work has begun on the writing of Shaitaan 2. Once the script is locked, the makers along with Ajay Devgn will decide when the film should go on floors. The first part was one of the biggest hits of the year and got a lot of acclaim. Hence, they are clear that they’ll take their time in getting the script right. Only then will they move forward.”

The source continued, “With Shaitaan 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn has attained the status of being the only Indian actor to headline the most number of successful franchises. Each film features a different genre, ranging from action and drama to romance and comedy.”

These 8 franchise films of Ajay Devgn are Golmaal (4 films), Singham (2 films with appearances in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe films Simbaa and Sooryavanshi), Dhamaal (3 films with appearance by Ajay in the third part, Total Dhamaal), Drishyam (2 films), Raid (sequel expected to release this year), De De Pyaar De (sequel to release on May 1, 2025), Son Of Sardaar and Shaitaan.

The source added, “Globally, the trend of franchise films has gained popularity, with fans eager to see their favourite actors reprise their iconic roles. Ajay Devgn follows this path, consistently delivering successful projects in his franchise films. With each new announcement, he keeps fans hooked and builds anticipation for his character’s next appearance in the franchise.”

Meanwhile, work on Drishyam 3 is also happening in full force and the formal announcement will happen once the modalities are worked out.

