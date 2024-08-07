comscore
Ananya Panday wins IAA Brand Endorser of the Year Female Award

Ananya Panday accepts the Brand Endorser of the Year Award at the 11th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards, on Tuesday August 6 in Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The IAA (International Advertising Association) India Chapter hosted the 11th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards on Tuesday August 6 in Mumbai. Bollywood star Ananya Panday was presented with the IAA Brand Endorser Of The Year Female.

The evening saw a multitude of discussions that featured some of the biggest names in the industry of media and advertising. After accepting the award, Ananya said, “Thank you so much firstly to the jury, and the IAA Awards. This is a very unique award and it is the first time I am winning something that has Leadership in the title, so I am very honoured. This would not be possible without my team that fights for me every single day and supports me. So, I am feeling very happy, excited and grateful.”

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the Prime Video web show Call Me Bae, which is directed by Collin D’Cunha. She also has the cyber thriller movie CTRL helmed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane in the pipeline.

ABOUT THE IAA INDIA CHAPTER

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and the media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, and Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. The IAA is over 80 years old and headquartered in New York.

Membership in the Indian Chapter of the IAA is by invitation only and the IAA has very senior marketing, advertising, and media professionals as its members. The IAA in India is the most active chapter of IAA Global. It is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum, and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves, etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org

Also Read: Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat to headline Vikramaditya Motwane’s cutting-edge thriller CTRL; set to release on Netflix on October 4

