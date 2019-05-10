Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.05.2019 | 6:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn confirms he is producing digital content

ByMonica Yadav

The stars from the Bollywood are opting for the digital platform. Saif Ali Khan made his debut on Netflix series with Sacred Games last year, while Akshay Kumar is all set to star in an Amazon Original show. Shah Rukh Khan is set to produce a couple of Netflix series and so is Aamir Khan. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production has had two successful shows – Made In Heaven and Mirzapur. Rohit Shetty too will be a showrunner of a Netflix show. Even Bobby Deol is starring in SRK’s Netflix production.

EXCLUSIVE Ajay Devgn confirms he is producing digital content

Now, Ajay Devgn has confirmed that even he is producing a couple of digital shows. With the growing demand of web series, Ajay is joining the bandwagon. The actor, who is promoting De De Pyaar De, was asked about branching out in other mediums and whether he would be interested in doing web series. He revealed, “I’m producing some digitals. It’s too early. Right now, I can’t talk about it but you will know in a few days.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has couple of movies lined up including De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Chanakya, Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir Kapoor, Bhuj – The Pride Of India, Syed Abdul Rahim biopic and RRR.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn does not use ELEVATORS, and here’s why

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sunny Deol faces charges of hurting Sikh…

Woah! Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor…

Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Aligarh…

Taapsee Pannu is upset with Air India,…

Apurva Asrani SLAMS National Awards for…

Siddharth takes a sly dig at Akshay Kumar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification