EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn confirms he is producing digital content

The stars from the Bollywood are opting for the digital platform. Saif Ali Khan made his debut on Netflix series with Sacred Games last year, while Akshay Kumar is all set to star in an Amazon Original show. Shah Rukh Khan is set to produce a couple of Netflix series and so is Aamir Khan. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production has had two successful shows – Made In Heaven and Mirzapur. Rohit Shetty too will be a showrunner of a Netflix show. Even Bobby Deol is starring in SRK’s Netflix production.

Now, Ajay Devgn has confirmed that even he is producing a couple of digital shows. With the growing demand of web series, Ajay is joining the bandwagon. The actor, who is promoting De De Pyaar De, was asked about branching out in other mediums and whether he would be interested in doing web series. He revealed, “I’m producing some digitals. It’s too early. Right now, I can’t talk about it but you will know in a few days.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has couple of movies lined up including De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Chanakya, Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir Kapoor, Bhuj – The Pride Of India, Syed Abdul Rahim biopic and RRR.