Good news for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans! Ali Abbas Zafar SPILLS beans on Tiger Zinda Hai sequel

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who kicked off the action franchise of a spy with Ek Tha Tiger has taken it to the next level with Tiger Zinda Hai, leaving fans wanting for more! And now, with reports doing the rounds for the third instalment of the same, Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed the last film, just confirmed that a third Tiger film is on the cards! And also that he will start work on it once he finishes Bharat.

The trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to reunite for the third time with a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. Although it is in the initial stages, Ali has decided to develop the script for the same. In this exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed the details saying, “As of now, I have an idea and story for Tiger which I am very excited about. When I narrated it to Salman, Katrina, Adi Chopra [Aditya Chopra], they all are equally excited about it!” In the same breath, when he was asked if this will be his next film after Bharat, the filmmaker stated that he hasn’t thought about it as he would be taking a break post its release in June.

If that wasn’t all, Ali also mentioned that his next story is better than Tiger Zinda Hai. “When you are getting into a franchise, every story has to be better than your last story. So this, according to me, is a stronger story than the second part. Obviously, it is also huge in terms of infrastructure and scale. So it will take some time to get into production and then, finally take it on floors. But first I will start writing.”