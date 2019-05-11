Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.05.2019 | 12:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

Good news for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans! Ali Abbas Zafar SPILLS beans on Tiger Zinda Hai sequel

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who kicked off the action franchise of a spy with Ek Tha Tiger has taken it to the next level with Tiger Zinda Hai, leaving fans wanting for more! And now, with reports doing the rounds for the third instalment of the same, Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed the last film, just confirmed that a third Tiger film is on the cards! And also that he will start work on it once he finishes Bharat.

Good news for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans! Ali Abbas Zafar SPILLS beans on Tiger Zinda Hai sequel

The trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to reunite for the third time with a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. Although it is in the initial stages, Ali has decided to develop the script for the same. In this exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed the details saying, “As of now, I have an idea and story for Tiger which I am very excited about. When I narrated it to Salman, Katrina, Adi Chopra [Aditya Chopra], they all are equally excited about it!” In the same breath, when he was asked if this will be his next film after Bharat, the filmmaker stated that he hasn’t thought about it as he would be taking a break post its release in June.

If that wasn’t all, Ali also mentioned that his next story is better than Tiger Zinda Hai. “When you are getting into a franchise, every story has to be better than your last story. So this, according to me, is a stronger story than the second part. Obviously, it is also huge in terms of infrastructure and scale. So it will take some time to get into production and then, finally take it on floors. But first I will start writing.”

Also Read: Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s Tiger sequel CONFIRMED! (Read details inside)

More Pages: Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection , Tiger Zinda Hai Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Grand Masti actress Bruna Abdullah announces…

Sunny Deol faces charges of hurting Sikh…

Woah! Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor…

Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Aligarh…

Taapsee Pannu is upset with Air India,…

Apurva Asrani SLAMS National Awards for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification