The Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 67th Grammy Awards nominations brought a wave of excitement to the Indian music scene, recognizing a diverse range of established and rising artists. This year's ceremony promises to be a landmark event for Indian music, with several prominent figures and fresh faces receiving nominations across various categories. Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal and more Indian artists have been nominated.

67th Grammy Awards 2025: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal among the 5 Indian nominees

Leading the pack is Ricky Kej, a two-time Grammy winner known for his innovative blend of world music and contemporary sounds. Kej's album Break of Dawn secured him a nomination in the prestigious Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. This marks his third consecutive nomination in this category, following his wins in 2022 for Divine Tides (with Stewart Copeland) and 2023 for the immersive audio version of the same album.

Sitar virtuoso and composer Anoushka Shankar also received a nod in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for her album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn. She garnered a second nomination for her collaboration with British multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier on the song ‘A Rock Somewhere.’ This soulful track, featuring the talents of Bengaluru-based vocalist, flautist, and composer Varijashree Venugopal, is competing in the Best Global Music Performance category. Notably, this is Venugopal's first Grammy nomination, marking a significant milestone in her musical journey. It's worth noting that Venugopal's talents also graced Kej's nominated album Break of Dawn.

