Released on Independence Day 2024, the film has garnered Rs. 421.85 crores at the box office till now.

The recent success of Stree 2 has sparked a flurry of discussions, from the film's box office performance to behind-the-scenes tidbits. One topic that has caught the attention of fans and critics alike is the striking resemblance between the film's promotional poster and that of Stranger Things Season 2. Abhishek Banerjee recently addressed these comparisons during an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama.

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Banerjee reacts to controversy surrounding similarities between Stree 2 and Stranger Things posters: “Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana …”

When asked about the similarities between the two posters, Banerjee responded, "Pata nahi, I have no idea. Yeh marketing aur poster woh log kis tarah se sochte hain humein kya pata. Hum toh actor hain. Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana, banana thodi hai (I have no idea. It's up to the marketing team and designers to figure out how to promote the film. Our job is to appear on the poster, not create it).”

The controversy arose when viewers noticed that the posters of the two shows shared a similar aesthetic. Both featured a group of young characters standing in front of a dark, ominous background, with a sense of looming danger. The resemblance was so apparent that many fans took to social media to express their observations. While some argued that the similarities were purely coincidental, others suggested that Stree 2 might have been inspired by the popular Netflix series.

Stree 2, helmed by Amar Kaushik, stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. Released on Independence Day 2024, the film has garnered Rs. 421.85 crores at the box office till now.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.