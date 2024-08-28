Indian cinema has been on a global ascent, capturing hearts and minds across continents. Today, a new chapter in this cinematic journey unfolds as the action-packed thriller Kill, starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, makes its highly anticipated debut in South Korea. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill also stars Tanya Maniktala. The film is a thrilling narrative filled with suspense, intense action sequences, and a captivating storyline.

To further fuel the excitement, the Korean partners behind the film have unveiled a series of stunning posters. These visually striking artworks showcase the film's intense action, captivating characters, and the overall atmosphere of suspense.

As Kill hits theaters in South Korea, Raghav Juyal took to social media to share the posters along with a caption which was written in Korean. The English translation reads, “KILL 2022 Filmed in India. KILL will be released in Korea tomorrow... I'm feeling restless... I sincerely hope that this movie will help Koreans broaden their awareness of Indian movies. It's not just an action movie... I worked on it with that belief. However, it is considered a special action movie in India, so I hope many action enthusiasts will pay attention to it!!”

Kill, released in July in India, made noise at several film festivals over the past year. Considered one of the best action films to come out of India, the film garnered acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Before the release of the film, John Wick producers grabbed the rights for the film's Hollywood remake.

